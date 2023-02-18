DuSable Black History Museum hosting celebration honoring pilot Bessie Coleman
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The DuSable Black History Museum is honoring Bessie Coleman.
She was the first African American and Native American woman pilot.
She'll also be the sixth woman featured on a U.S. quarter.
To celebrate, the museum is hosting a free community day featuring activities, stories, and a performance from Coleman's great-niece, Gigi.
The fun starts today at noon at the museum's campus near 57th and Cottage Grove in Washington Park.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.