DuSable Black History Museum hosting celebration honoring pilot Bessie Coleman

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The DuSable Black History Museum is honoring Bessie Coleman.

She was the first African American and Native American woman pilot.

She'll also be the sixth woman featured on a U.S. quarter.

To celebrate, the museum is hosting a free community day featuring activities, stories, and a performance from Coleman's great-niece, Gigi.

The fun starts today at noon at the museum's campus near 57th and Cottage Grove in Washington Park. 

First published on February 18, 2023 / 10:05 AM

