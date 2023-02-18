DuSable Black History Museum hosting celebration honoring pilot Bessie Coleman

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The DuSable Black History Museum is honoring Bessie Coleman.

She was the first African American and Native American woman pilot.

She'll also be the sixth woman featured on a U.S. quarter.

To celebrate, the museum is hosting a free community day featuring activities, stories, and a performance from Coleman's great-niece, Gigi.

The fun starts today at noon at the museum's campus near 57th and Cottage Grove in Washington Park.