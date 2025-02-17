Durbin, congresspeople highlight what they say would be detrimental effects of federal spending cuts

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) and other Democratic leaders shined a light Monday on how reforms at the federal government are affecting people in Illinois.

The lawmakers gathered Monday at the AIDS Foundation of Chicago. Also in attendance were Democratic Illinois U.S. Reps. Jan Schakowsky, Danny Davis, Bill Foster, Robin Kelly, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Jesús "Chuy" García, Mike Quigley, Sean Casten, and Lauren Underwood, along with representatives of Citizen Action/Illinois.

The lawmakers charged that by calling for cuts to Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and student aid, the Trump administration and "extremists" in Congress were seeking tax breaks for the wealthiest Americans at the expense of everyone else.

The lawmakers claimed the cuts would make it harder for people to seek health care, including 3.4 million Illinois residents who rely on Medicaid.

"Cutbacks in Medicaid jeopardize the future of children, the future of our parents and grandparents in nursing homes, and people who are struggling with mental illness," said Durbin. "For goodness sakes, why in the world would we do that in order to give a tax break to the wealthy?"

Schakowsky had a message for Republicans on the proposed cuts.

"My message to them is, make our day. Go ahead and try that. There are millions and millions of Americans who rely on these benefits for their life. They are feeling betrayed right now," she said.

Durbin, along with medical officials, also said the Trump administration's actions will harm the National Institutes of Health — which gives about $1.2 billion each year to Illinois universities that research medical cures and treatments.

"This is all about tax cuts for the wealthy," Durbin said. "Everything we're talking about here in terms of cutbacks in basic programs for the most deserving people in America is about generating more tax cuts for the wealthy."