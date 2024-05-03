Chicago area forest preserve workers acts out the life cycle of a cicada

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're tired about all the talk of cicadas, just wait until they actually arrive.

One group caught the attention of CBS 2 for explaining the cicada life cycle in an entertaining way. A video made by DuPage County Forest Preserve District shows the process.

The ecology supervisor shared The Insect's Circle of Life, while staff members gave an Oscar-worthy performance as the bugs while acting out what happens.

See the full video online at the DuPage County Forest Preserve's Facebook page.