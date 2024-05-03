Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago area forest preserve workers acts out the life cycle of a cicada

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago area forest preserve workers acts out the life cycle of a cicada
Chicago area forest preserve workers acts out the life cycle of a cicada 00:57

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're tired about all the talk of cicadas, just wait until they actually arrive.

One group caught the attention of CBS 2 for explaining the cicada life cycle in an entertaining way. A video made by DuPage County Forest Preserve District shows the process.

The ecology supervisor shared The Insect's Circle of Life, while staff members gave an Oscar-worthy performance as the bugs while acting out what happens.

See the full video online at the DuPage County Forest Preserve's Facebook page.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 3, 2024 / 6:32 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.