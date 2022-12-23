DuPage one of 88 counties listed with 'high' community level for COVID-19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With holiday gatherings and travel under way, local, state and national health officials reports 88 Illinois counties, including DuPage, are listed for a High Community Level for COVID-19.

It means there's a high chance for strains on local healthcare systems and "severe illness in the community."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its COVID Data Tracker, as of December 21, DuPage reported 203.81 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and 13.4 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents in the last seven days.

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) reports hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 have been on the rise recently and are at the highest level since January 2022. People can stay up to date with DuPage COVID information by checking out the DCHD's interactive dashboard.

Based on recent data from the CDC, DuPage County is back into High COVID-19 Community Level. This means there is a high potential for healthcare system strain & higher levels of severe illness in the community.

Cook, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties are listed at "medium" but that could change as the number of COVID cases continue to rise.

"With the holidays and winter upon us, that means more time spent indoors with children, family, and friends. said Karen Ayala, Executive Director of the DuPage County Health Department. "Whether that's getting up-to-date with recommended vaccines, choosing to wear a high-quality mask in crowded indoor spaces, or improving ventilation at your next gathering, do something to protect yourself and those around you while respiratory illnesses are at high levels in our community."

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports 88 counties in Illinois rated at an elevated level for COVID-19 by the CDC, up from 86 a week ago. IDPH reports 23,793 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois since December 16.

IDPH said as of the end this year, it'll follow the lead of the CDC "and shift from daily reporting of new COVID-19 cases and deaths to a weekly cadence for reporting that data." The state's health department will still report ICU bed availability and hospital admission data on a daily basis.

IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra urges people who aren't feeling well to take a COVID-19 test and to stay home if they test positive to avoid spreading the virus to friends and family, especially those with compromised immune systems.

"I encourage Illinoisians to continue to use preventative measures as we enter the holiday weekend and enjoy our holiday gatherings. We are still seeing COVID-19 community levels, along with flu and other respiratory illnesses rise in many counties. Our goal is to limit hospitalizations, preserve hospital beds, and protect those most vulnerable to serious health outcomes, especially those over 65 and very young children," said Vohra.

The CDC recommends the following measures for people in areas that are rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission:

• Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)

• If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease

o Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection

o Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed

o Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions

o Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing)

o IF YOU TEST POSITIVE: Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, and monoclonal antibodies

• If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease

o consider self-testing to detect infection before contact

o consider wearing a mask when indoors with them

• Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

• Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible

• Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19.

