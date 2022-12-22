Chicago could see a mask advisory return as COVID and flu cases surge

Chicago could see a mask advisory return as COVID and flu cases surge

Chicago could see a mask advisory return as COVID and flu cases surge

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago could soon be issuing a mask advisory, as cases of COVID and the flu continue to surge.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said right now, Chicago is at what the CDC defines as "medium level" of COVID-19 transmission. She said the city will likely reach the "high level" within the next two weeks.

When that happens, she will issue an advisory recommending everyone wear a mask indoor public spaces.

Lightfoot, who just tested positive for COVID-19 last week, said wearing masks and getting your updated booster shots could be a matter of life or death for some Chicagoans.

If you don't want to brave the cold, the city is offering to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to your home, for free. To make an appointment, visit Chicago.gov/athome or call 311.

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot joins Dr. Arwady and other City and community leaders for an update about COVID-19. https://t.co/ARekftmwc3 — CDPH | Chicago Department of Public Health (@ChiPublicHealth) December 22, 2022