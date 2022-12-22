Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago could see a mask advisory return as COVID and flu cases surge

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago could see a mask advisory return as COVID and flu cases surge
Chicago could see a mask advisory return as COVID and flu cases surge 01:04

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago could soon be issuing a mask advisory, as cases of COVID and the flu continue to surge.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said right now, Chicago is at what the CDC defines as "medium level" of COVID-19 transmission. She said the city will likely reach the "high level" within the next two weeks.

When that happens, she will issue an advisory recommending everyone wear a mask indoor public spaces.

Lightfoot, who just tested positive for COVID-19 last week, said wearing masks and getting your updated booster shots could be a matter of life or death for some Chicagoans.

If you don't want to brave the cold, the city is offering to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to your home, for free. To make an appointment, visit Chicago.gov/athome or call 311.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 22, 2022 / 11:26 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.