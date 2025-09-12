Watch CBS News
3 DuPage County sheriff's deputies injured in fight, fall down courthouse escalator

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Three DuPage County Sheriff's deputies were injured after falling down an escalator while struggling with a man they were trying to detain at the courthouse Friday morning in Wheaton, Illinois.

Sheriff's officials said, around 10:15 p.m., a man tried to leave the DuPage County Courthouse after being ordered to undergo an unspecified evaluation during a court hearing.

When deputies stopped him on an escalator landing, he struck one of the deputies, and they fell down an escalator together.

Sheriff's officials said three deputies were injured during the struggle with the man, who was taken into custody. The injured deputies were taken to the hospital, but their conditions were not immediately available.

DuPage County prosecutors were reviewing possible charges against the man Friday afternoon.

