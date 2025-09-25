DuPage County reports first West Nile virus death of 2025; second in Illinois this year

DuPage County officials on Thursday announced the county's first West Nile virus death of the year, the second in Illinois in 2025.

A person in their 80s who became ill in August has died of the virus, according to the DuPage County Health Department. The person's gender and where they lived were not released.

The death comes after a Cook County resident in their 60s died of the virus earlier this month, becoming the state's first West Nile virus death this year.

West Nile virus is spread to humans through bites from mosquitos that have contracted the virus by feeding on infected birds.

Most cases of West Nile virus in humans are either mild, or show no symptoms, meaning many cases go unreported. Eight out of 10 people infected do not develop symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Individuals over the age of 60, and those with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, and organ transplants are at greater risk for serious illness and rarely may progress to permanent neurological damage, coma, and death. Anyone who experiences symptoms that cause concern should contact their doctor.

The best way to protect against West Nile virus is to use an Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellent, wear loose-fitting clothing when outdoors, and, if possible, avoid peak mosquito feeding times, typically around dusk and dawn.

You should also drain any standing water around your home to reduce breeding grounds for mosquitos.