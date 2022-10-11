Watch CBS News
DuPage County hosts special adoption event for big dogs

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  It's all about the "big dogs" at DuPage County Animal Services.

It's hosting a very special adoption event for large dogs who weigh more than 40 pounds. On Saturday, adoption fees will be waived for the pups weighing 40 pounds or more. 

It's part of a program to help reduce the number of large dogs in shelters throughout the Chicago area.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 5:03 PM

