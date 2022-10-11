DuPage County hosts special adoption event for big dogs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's all about the "big dogs" at DuPage County Animal Services.
It's hosting a very special adoption event for large dogs who weigh more than 40 pounds. On Saturday, adoption fees will be waived for the pups weighing 40 pounds or more.
It's part of a program to help reduce the number of large dogs in shelters throughout the Chicago area.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.