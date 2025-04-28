Watch CBS News
DuPage County Sheriff's Office, courts impacted by "cyber incident"; FBI, Secret Service investigating

Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
The DuPage County Sheriff's Office, circuit court and clerk's office have been impacted by what officials called a "cyber incident" early Monday morning.

Officials said the county was made aware of the incident around 2:30 a.m., but did not offer any further details about what that incident entailed.

Officials said the sheriff's office, 18th Judicial Circuit Court and Circuit Court Clerk's Office are all impacted by the incident, and as of 1 p.m. there was an outage in the sheriff's office and county courthouse.

Other county operations have not been affected, officials said. In-person court operations are only minimally impacted, and are expected to continue on schedule.

Jail and public safety operations have also not been impacted by the outage, but chancery sales in the Sheriff's Office have been canceled for the week.

The FBI and U.S. Secret Service were informed of the incident and are leading the ongoing investigation. 

