DuPage County allocates $5 million to area food pantries using pandemic aid

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – The DuPage County Board approved a $5 million allocation to area food pantries aimed at helping the residents experiencing food insecurities.

Members of the board had received requests from local pantries for funding, according to a county news release. At a committee meeting on Tuesday, members heard a presentation about the difficulties facing food pantries in the county, including a "dramatic increase" in the number of clients in need of food, increases in food costs, and a decrease in donations for food supplies.

The board agreed to provide:

  • $1.75 million to Northern Illinois Food Bank to allow for the purchase of fresh produce, diapers, and personal hygiene and cleaning products for DuPage County food pantries.
  • $1 million to Northern Illinois Food Bank's 46 partner agencies in DuPage County. A cash assistance distribution will be created and approved by the County Board in October.
  • $2.25 million for investments in distribution infrastructure, including refrigerated vehicles, distribution hub facilities, technology improvements, or future grant opportunities. 

The funds were provided through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, which provided DuPage County government with more than $179 million to assist with recovery efforts and expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

First published on September 14, 2022 / 1:37 PM

