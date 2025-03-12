Dump truck crashes, spills salt on I-290 west of Chicago

Dump truck crashes, spills salt on I-290 in Chicago's western suburbs

A crash on the Eisenhower Extension in Chicago's western suburbs left a dump truck full of salt on its side Wednesday afternoon.

Illinois State Police said at 1:22 p.m., the semi-trailer dump truck rolled over for unknown reasons on westbound Interstate 290 at Kingery Highway (Illinois Route 83) on the boundary of Elmhurst and Addison.

The salt that the dump truck had been hauling ended up spilling off the Eisenhower Extension overpass onto Route 83 below, state police said.

Route 83 was closed in both directions at the scene. The left and center lanes of westbound I-290 were also shut down, with traffic still moving in the right lane.

State Police did not report any injuries.