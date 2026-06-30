Watch CBS News
Local News

Man charged with DUI after deadly head-on crash on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A man has been charged with driving under the influence after a deadly head-on crash in Chicago's Jackson Park early Sunday morning.

Chicago police said Lance Cunningham, 24, is facing felony charges, including multiple counts of reckless homicide and aggravated DUI. He is expected in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday. 

On Sunday, a woman was killed, and two men were injured in the crash just after midnight. 

Police were called to Richards Drive at Hayes Drive, near the Statue of the Republic, for a crash.

A white car carrying three people veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a silver car carrying one driver.

A 26-year-old woman who was in the white car died at the scene. One 25-year-old man from the white car was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, while another man of the same age from the car was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

Police arrested Cunningham shortly after the crash. 

Adam Harrington contributed to this report.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue