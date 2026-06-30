Man charged with DUI after deadly head-on crash on Chicago's South Side

A man has been charged with driving under the influence after a deadly head-on crash in Chicago's Jackson Park early Sunday morning.

Chicago police said Lance Cunningham, 24, is facing felony charges, including multiple counts of reckless homicide and aggravated DUI. He is expected in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday.

On Sunday, a woman was killed, and two men were injured in the crash just after midnight.

Police were called to Richards Drive at Hayes Drive, near the Statue of the Republic, for a crash.

A white car carrying three people veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a silver car carrying one driver.

A 26-year-old woman who was in the white car died at the scene. One 25-year-old man from the white car was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, while another man of the same age from the car was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

Police arrested Cunningham shortly after the crash.