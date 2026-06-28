Head-on crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in Chicago's Jackson Park

A woman was killed and two men were injured in a head-on crash in Chicago's Jackson Park early Sunday morning.

At 12:03 a.m., police were called to Richards Drive at Hayes Drive, near the Statue of the Republic, for a crash.

A white car occupied by three people veered into oncoming traffic and caused a head-on collision with a silver car occupied by one driver.

A 26-year-old woman who was in the white car died at the scene. One 25-year-old man from the white car was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, while another man of the same ager from the car was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

The man driving the silver car, age unspecified, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

It was not clear why the white car crossed into oncoming traffic.

The scene is just a short distance from the Obama Presidential Center.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating early Sunday.