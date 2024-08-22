Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Illinois Asian American Caucus on supporting Harris

CHICAGO (CBS)—Asian American representation in politics is on the rise across the nation, credited in part to the Illinois Asian American Caucus.

The caucus hosted an event on Wednesday to celebrate how much growth Asian American communities have seen in Illinois politics.

Vice President Harris is the first Asian American woman to become a presidential nominee, and now the caucus says it's prepared to put every effort behind Harris for a win.

Just a few blocks away from where the DNC is happening, McCormick Place and the United Center is the only Chinatown in the country that's still growing, and across Illinois, Asian American political representation is growing right along with it.

"We have grown the Asian American caucus from 0 to 17 members in just eight years in a state that is only 7% Asian American, we're so proud," Cook Country Commissioner Josina Morita said.

Morita is a founding member and chair of the Illinois Asian American Caucus.

"There's a saying that you're either at the table or on the menu, and we're so excited that our community, for the first time in this last decade, has really come to the table," she said.

Over 200 DNC-goers and community members came to the table for dim sum and to learn how the caucus has managed to grow — hearing from a panel of Illinois politicians headlined by U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

"This community is vibrant and critically important to Chicago's economic well-being and cultural well-being, and so, I'm really proud of the work that we've been able to do here," Duckworth said.

"We are in so many races around the country, the margin of victory, and so many of the battleground states, and so, we're going to get out there and work hard to have some more victories this November."

The Asian American Caucus plans to mobilize its efforts in this year's presidential election, not only in Illinois but across the Midwest, into neighboring states as well.

"We're going to go up into Wisconsin. We're going to go over to Ohio, we're going to get races across the finish line in all of these states, especially in the Midwest," Duckworth said.

For many members of the caucus, pushing Harris to the White House isn't just political. It's personal.

"So often, Asian Americans are seen as others that we don't truly belong here. I still get asked where I'm from, and I'm a daughter of the American Revolution, you know," Duckworth said.

"For me as a mom, my kids are Asian American and Black, and so I'm so excited to bring my four-year-old Blasian daughter on the floor to watch this historic moment here in our hometown on Thursday night, you know, to show that there's a place for them and that they don't have to choose," Morita said.