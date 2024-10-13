Dry for Sunday evening with chance of overnight passing showers in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Breezy conditions, showers and cooler air are in the forecast for the next couple of days.

Sunday evening will be mainly dry. Tonight, an area of low pressure will move through the region from the north, allowing for a chance of passing rain showers overnight. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid-40s, along with gusty northwest winds.

Monday will also be mainly dry, with a mix of clouds and sun. A breezy northwest wind, though, will allow for passing showers off of Lake Michigan for Northwest Indiana. Highs on Monday will be cooler in the mid-50s.

A second disturbance will increase rain chances area-wide for Monday night into Tuesday, with an 80% chance of showers. Tuesday will be much cooler, with highs only in the low 50s under cloudy skies and damp conditions.

Along with cooler days, colder nights are also in the forecast. Tuesday night will feature a low of 37 degrees in Chicago, but temps could fall to the freezing mark in parts of the far western and northwestern suburbs by Wednesday morning.

High pressure will build in starting Wednesday, bringing more sunshine and lighter winds. Southerly winds will increase temperatures Thursday through the weekend.

