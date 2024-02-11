Watch CBS News
Dry, quiet conditions continue in Chicago with some lingering clouds

By Mary Kay Kleist

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you liked Saturday's weather, we'll have a repeat with mostly cloudy skies in the morning with partial clearing this afternoon.

Temperatures will again be above average with highs in the lower 40s. Clearing skies tonight with sunshine to start the workweek.

High pressure should keep a system far to our south Monday into Tuesday. 

We have better chances for precipitation from Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures are favoring above-freezing with this system, so we expect mostly rain at that time.

Cooler northwest flow for next weekend.

TODAY:

CLOUDS THIS MORNING WITH SOME AFTERNOON SUNSHINE. HIGH 41.

TONIGHT:

MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW 28.

MONDAY:

A SUNNY START. LATE DAY CLOUDS INCREASE. HIGH 44.

