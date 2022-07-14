Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry remainder of the day
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dry the rest of today with rain arriving around daybreak tomorrow. The morning rush will feature showers & isolated thunderstorms.
Models are showing a break early afternoon with a band of heavier downpours and embedded thunderstorms late day.
Unsettled this weekend with warm & humid conditions. Storm chances by evening Saturday with rain likely Sunday.
TONIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY. SHOWER CHANCE BY DAYBREAK. LOW 65.
FRIDAY: SCATTERED STORMS. HIGH 78.
SATURDAY: LATE DAY STORM CHANCE. HIGH 87.
SUNDAY: SHOWERS & STORMS. HIGH 80.
