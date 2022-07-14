Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry remainder of the day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dry the rest of today with rain arriving around daybreak tomorrow. The morning rush will feature showers & isolated thunderstorms.

Models are showing a break early afternoon with a band of heavier downpours and embedded thunderstorms late day.

Unsettled this weekend with warm & humid conditions. Storm chances by evening Saturday with rain likely Sunday.

TONIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY. SHOWER CHANCE BY DAYBREAK. LOW 65.

FRIDAY: SCATTERED STORMS. HIGH 78.

SATURDAY: LATE DAY STORM CHANCE. HIGH 87.

SUNDAY: SHOWERS & STORMS. HIGH 80.

