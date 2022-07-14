Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry remainder of the day

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dry the rest of today with rain arriving around daybreak tomorrow. The morning rush will feature showers & isolated thunderstorms. 

skycast-tonight-4.png
CBS 2
futurecast-hrrr-adi.png
CBS 2

Models are showing a break early afternoon with a band of heavier downpours and embedded thunderstorms late day.

next-24-hours-graph-1.png
CBS 2

Unsettled this weekend with warm & humid conditions. Storm chances by evening Saturday with rain likely Sunday.

next-3-days.png
CBS 2

TONIGHT: TURNING CLOUDY. SHOWER CHANCE BY DAYBREAK. LOW 65.

FRIDAY: SCATTERED STORMS. HIGH 78.

SATURDAY: LATE DAY STORM CHANCE. HIGH 87.

SUNDAY: SHOWERS & STORMS. HIGH 80.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-16.png
CBS 2
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 2:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.