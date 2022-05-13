Drivers receive earned bonuses from CPS after months of waiting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An update to a story we first brought you Only on 2.

The money finally came through for bus drivers at Chicago Public Schools.

We told you last week about more than 100 CPS school bus drivers waiting on bonus money they earned way back in January.

More than $100,000 in good attendance bonuses was being held up by the school district.

On Friday, drivers tell us those January bonuses have been paid.

Drivers are waiting on the quarterly bonuses they earned in April.