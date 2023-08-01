Drivers in some minor crashes in Illinois can now report them online

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is now a new way to report certain types of traffic crashes in Illinois, so you don't have to wait for an Illinois State Police trooper to respond.

Drivers can use the Civilian Crash Reporting System when there is only one car involved, no one is injured, there is only property damage, and the crash happened along an interstate or a U.S. or Illinois route.

Drivers involved in a multi-vehicle crash or one with injuries will not be able to report it online.

State police say the new system will allow troopers to respond to higher-priority calls.

"For simple crashes where only one car is involved and no one is injured, the ability to file a report online instead of along the road will make it safer for drivers and our Troopers, and eliminate the need to wait for a Trooper to make the report," ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in a news release.

ISP says anyone may create a report by going to the ISP website and clicking on Crash Reports under Quick Links, Complete A Crash Report Online.