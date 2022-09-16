Watch CBS News
Mexican Independence Day celebrations begin with overnight crowds in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Mexican Independence Day celebrations continue to bring big crowds to The Loop.

There were fireworks set off in the street, a car parade of people waving flags and eventually people got out of their cars and walked.

Chicago police announced their plans to contain the crowds and control traffic.

With the holiday on Friday, police say they are working to make sure celebrations are safe, particularly people who want to drive in a car caravan through the city, a longtime tradition in Chicago.

