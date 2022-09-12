Watch CBS News
Local News

CPD preparing for car caravans as Mexican Independence Day celebrations return

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Police plan to make sure Mexican Independence Day is safe
Chicago Police plan to make sure Mexican Independence Day is safe 00:51

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mexican Independence Day is Friday, and Chicago Police plan to make sure everyone has a safe and fun time. 

Celebrations started over the weekend with a parade in Little Village, the first time the neighborhood has hosted the Mexican Independence Day Parade since the pandemic. The theme was "our unity is our strength."

With the actual holiday coming up on Friday, police say they are working to make sure celebrations are safe, particularly people who want to drive in a car caravan through the city, a longtime tradition in Chicago.

"Not only that they can celebrate, that traffic is mobile, that retail corridors have the opportunity to have those customers, and do it in a safe manner," said Angel Novalez, the department's chief of constitutional policing and reform.

Novalez said police also have worked with community members to create individual plans that would work for their unique neighborhoods.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 4:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.