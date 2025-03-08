Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after crashing into tree near Gurnee

A driver is hospitalized overnight after a crash in an unincorporated Gurnee.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said just after 2 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Stearns School Road and Mill Creek Drive for a traffic crash with someone trapped inside a vehicle.

Upon arrival, they found a Mercedes-Benz sedan with heavy damage.

Preliminary investigation indicated the driver, a 26-year-old man from Gurnee, was heading eastbound on Stearns School Road, approaching Mill Creek Drive, when, for an unknown reason, he drove off the south side of the roadway and hit a tree.

The office said the driver's side of the vehicle suffered significant damage, and the driver appeared not to be wearing a seat belt.

Fire crews extricated the driver from the vehicle, and he was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.