Woman shot while driving on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A woman was shot while driving early Monday morning in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood, Chicago police said. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, the 32-year-old woman was driving in the 1100 block of East 63rd Street just before 4 a.m. when she heard shots and felt pain. 

Police said the woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the left and right calf. She was listed in good condition at the hospital. 

No other injuries were reported. 

No arrests have been made. Police have not released details on any suspects in this shooting. 

Area One detectives are investigating. 

