Driver killed when SUV hits CTA bus in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood

A driver was killed early Sunday when a sport-utility vehicle hit a Chicago Transit Authority bus in Chicago's Pilsen community.

At 4:25 a.m., the bus, with five passengers on board, was stopped at a red light in the 2300 block of South Blue Island Avenue when it was rear-ended by a silver SUV, police said.

The 32-year-old man driving the SUV was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he died.

No one else was reported, police said.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.