Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver killed, passenger hurt in crash involving semi-truck on Dan Ryan Expressway

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

1 dead, another injured in crash involving semi-truck Dan Ryan Expressway
1 dead, another injured in crash involving semi-truck Dan Ryan Expressway 00:27

One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash involving a semi-truck Friday night on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on northbound I-94 at 59th Street.

Preliminary investigation indicated that a Nissan sedan was stalled in the second, left inside lane. The semi was unable to stop and hit the rear end of the Nissan.

The Nissan driver was taken to an area hospital, where they later died. Their identity was not released.

The passenger of the car was also taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

All northbound lanes of I-94 were closed, and traffic was rerouted off the expressway at 63rd Street. All lanes were reopened Saturday around 4:13 a.m.

No further information was available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.