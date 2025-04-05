Driver killed, passenger hurt in crash involving semi-truck on Dan Ryan Expressway

One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash involving a semi-truck Friday night on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on northbound I-94 at 59th Street.

Preliminary investigation indicated that a Nissan sedan was stalled in the second, left inside lane. The semi was unable to stop and hit the rear end of the Nissan.

The Nissan driver was taken to an area hospital, where they later died. Their identity was not released.

The passenger of the car was also taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

All northbound lanes of I-94 were closed, and traffic was rerouted off the expressway at 63rd Street. All lanes were reopened Saturday around 4:13 a.m.

No further information was available.