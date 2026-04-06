Driver killed after crashing into construction zone barrier on I-80 in Joliet, Illinois

A driver is dead following a crash on Interstate 80 in Joliet, Illinois, on Monday afternoon.

Illinois State Police said shortly after 2:30 p.m., troopers responded to the crash on eastbound I-80 at Chicago Street.

According to ISP, the vehicle hit a concrete barrier in a construction zone.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital, where they later died. The victim's identity was not released as of Monday afternoon.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

All eastbound lanes at Larkin Avenue were shut down at 3:45 p.m. for investigation.

No further information was immediately available.