Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver killed in crash in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Vince Floress

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A driver was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on busy Stony Island Avenue in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood.

At 10:40 a.m., a black Cadillac was headed south on Stony Island Avenue near 92nd Street, and hit a blue Mini Cooper in the intersection. The Mini Cooper went on to hit a building housing a business, police said.

Video from the scene showed the wrecked Mini Cooper up against a fence in front of Stony Island Automotive, 9200 S. Stony Island Ave.

The driver of the Mini Cooper, a 50-year-old man, was pronounced dead soon afterward at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The driver of the Cadillac, a 47-year-old man, was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating Wednesday afternoon.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue