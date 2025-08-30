Watch CBS News
Driver hospitalized after train versus truck crash in Glenview, Illinois

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A driver was taken to the hospital after their truck was hit by a train early Saturday morning.

Glenview police said just after 4 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Depot Street for a report of a vehicle versus train crash.

The driver in the truck was taken to Lutheran General Hospital by fire crews in unknown condition. Police said, however, their condition was stabilized.

Further information, including the age and gender of the driver and what led up to the crash, was not released.

The railroad crossings at Glenview Road, Dewes Street, and Chestnut Avenue were closed during the investigation, but have since reopened.

The crash is being investigated by the Glenview Police Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-605.

Jeramie Bizzle

