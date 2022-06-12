Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver flees scene after crash in downtown Skokie; no injuries reported

/ CBS Chicago

Driver flees after crash in downtown Skokie
Driver flees after crash in downtown Skokie 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for the driver following a hit-and-run crash in downtown Skokie early Sunday morning.

The crash happened near Oakton and Lincoln just after midnight.

Police say the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit another vehicle. No one was in the car when they arrived on the scene.

The crash also caused damage to several trees and power poles in the area. 

Two people in the second vehicle were not injured.

It is unclear if the driver is hurt until they are found, police said.

First published on June 12, 2022 / 7:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.