Driver flees scene after crash in downtown Skokie; no injuries reported

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for the driver following a hit-and-run crash in downtown Skokie early Sunday morning.

The crash happened near Oakton and Lincoln just after midnight.

Police say the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit another vehicle. No one was in the car when they arrived on the scene.

The crash also caused damage to several trees and power poles in the area.

Two people in the second vehicle were not injured.

It is unclear if the driver is hurt until they are found, police said.