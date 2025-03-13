Driver dies after suffering medical emergency, crashes car on Chicago's Southwest Side

A 43-year-old man is dead after he suffered a medical emergency before crashing his car Thursday morning on the city's Southwest Side.

It happened just after 5 a.m. in the 2900 block of West 111th Street in the Mt. Greenwood neighborhood.

Chicago police said the man hit a pole and a fence. He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he died.

No other injuries were reported.

Major Accidents Detectives are investigating.