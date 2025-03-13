Watch CBS News
Driver dies after suffering medical emergency, crashes car on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A 43-year-old man is dead after he suffered a medical emergency before crashing his car Thursday morning on the city's Southwest Side.

It happened just after 5 a.m. in the 2900 block of West 111th Street in the Mt. Greenwood neighborhood.

Chicago police said the man hit a pole and a fence. He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he died.

No other injuries were reported.

Major Accidents Detectives are investigating.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

