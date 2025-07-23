Driver dies after rollover crash on I-294 ramp

Driver dies after rollover crash on I-294 ramp

A driver died after a serious rollover crash on eastbound I-294 early Wednesday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, a commercial semi truck lost control and rolled over on the southbound ramp to I-290 just after 4 a.m.

The semi truck was hauling cheese at the time of the crash.

State police said the driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim's identity has not been released.

Police said the ramp will remain closed for several hours as crews work to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.