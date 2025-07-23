Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver dies after rollover crash on I-294 ramp

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Driver dies after rollover crash on I-294 ramp
Driver dies after rollover crash on I-294 ramp 00:45

A driver died after a serious rollover crash on eastbound I-294 early Wednesday morning. 

According to Illinois State Police, a commercial semi truck lost control and rolled over on the southbound ramp to I-290 just after 4 a.m.

The semi truck was hauling cheese at the time of the crash. 

State police said the driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim's identity has not been released. 

Police said the ramp will remain closed for several hours as crews work to clear the scene. 

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.