Driver charged in fatal hit-and-run of 72-year-old woman in Riverdale on New Year's Eve

The Riverdale Police Department charged a driver who they said hit and killed a 72-year-old woman on New Year's Eve and allegedly lied to police about it.

Barry Lewis was charged with obstruction of justice, driving while license was revoked, and causing death.

The department said around 4:42 p.m. on Dec. 31, officers responded to a crash in the 100 block of East 146th Street, in the parking lot of a gas station.

They said at that time, a white Kia was driving through the lot when it hit the victim, identified as 72-year-old Harriet Reynolds, who was walking through the lot.

According to the department, she was knocked to the ground by the impact and was run over by the vehicle. She died from her injuries.

The driver [Lewis] allegedly got out of the vehicle and moved the victim from beneath it. It is further alleged that he initially remained on scene and provided a false statement to police, claiming he was not involved in the incident, before leaving.

Video evidence and witness interviews determined that Lewis was driving the vehicle that hit and killed the victim.

After unsuccessful attempts to contact him, detectives contacted his attorney on Monday, who presented him into detectives. Lewis refused to cooperate with the investigation and was charged.

The vehicle involved in the crash is being processed and searched for additional evidence related to this investigation by the Riverdale police.

Lewis is scheduled to appear at a bond hearing on Wednesday at the Markham Courthouse.