Driver charged in deadly 2023 DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash sentenced to probation

A mother is closing a chapter after spending years fighting for justice for her daughter, who was one of two people killed in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in 2023.

The crash even caused her to put up a billboard in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood to bring attention to safe driving with the caption "Please think. Drive safely."

Sandy Colon still struggles to pass DuSable Lake Shore Drive after losing her daughter, Jaida Victoria Colon, 24, when a driver decided to abruptly exit, killing two and leaving two others injured. Sandy spent years fighting for justice before the driver learned his fate on Tuesday.

"I feel like I kept my promise to her," she said.

Sandy promised to make sure the person responsible for her daughter's death would be held responsible.

"I don't hate him, do I wish things would've been different. He would have made a different decision, of course," she said.

Prosecutors said on Oct. 30, 2023, Bradley Hamel was in the far left lane on Dusable Lakeshore Drive when he nearly missed his exit at 31st Street. Instead of going to the next exit, he quickly crossed all the lanes to get off, resulting in a deadly crash.

Jaida died along with her friend. Twin sisters survived, but one is paralyzed.

"I still believe had he taken one second, five seconds to wait, my baby would have still been here," Sandy said.

Originally, Hamel was only charged with traffic citations. He was not required to take a blood test that night. So in 2024, Sandy paid for billboards demanding more severe charges.

Cook County prosecutors eventually upgraded the charges against Hamel to reckless homicide with a motor vehicle and aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm. On Tuesday, a judge sentenced him to 30 months' probation and 1,000 hours of community service.

When asked about Hamel not being incarcerated, she said it will not bring Jaida back, only put his life on hold. Sandy, in her victim impact statement, asked the judge to go light, a complete switch from two years ago.

"It's bigger than my anger at the beginning, it's bigger than my pain, but I definitely know God changed my heart," she said.

While she misses her daughter dearly, she reminds everyone how easily lives are altered by a bad driving decision.

"Stop, think, just take your time," Sandy said.

She said she will continue working on forgiveness as she keeps honoring her daughter.