Mother relieved after charges are upgraded in crash that left young Chicago woman, friend dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mother remains in a tenacious fight for justice almost 10 months after losing her daughter in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, for which charges against the driver have now been upgraded.

Back in March, Sandy Colon funded eye-catching billboards herself reading, "Please think, drive safely."

Her daughter Jaida Victoria Rosado Colon, 24, was one of two people killed in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive at 31st Street on Oct. 31 of last year. Coming up on 10 months later, the sounds and sight of summer are present on a baseball diamond in Humboldt Park where she played softball—but there's a void too.

"She loved softball," said Sandy Colon. "She grew up in the Humboldt Park community."

Colon puts her daughter's picture up every Sunday during the softball season—in just one way she makes sure Jaida is remembered.

That Monday evening last fall, another vehicle headed south on the Drive at 31st Street cut off and crashed into the car in which Jaida was riding as a passenger. Police said the other driver was in the far left lane and suddenly crossed all lanes to make the 31st Street exit.

"He hit the passenger side of my daughter's car," said Colon. "They lost control, hit a tree, and lost their lives."

The car burst into flames. Jaida was killed along with her friend, Jalean Ewing-Gibbs, also 24, who was driving. Two 21-year-old sisters in the car with them survived—but Colon said one was left paralyzed.

For nearly a year, Sandy Colon kept pressing to get the driver—who stayed on the scene—to be subjected to more serious charges. Bradley Hamel originally faced only a traffic citation.

"In the blink of an eye, my baby's life was taken away," said Sandy Colon.

Yet this week, the Cook County State's Attorney's office upgraded charges. Hamel now faces two felony counts of aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm, and two felony counts of reckless homicide.

"It definitely brought some form of peace," said Sandy Colon. "It's accountability. It's definitely heading towards the right direction."

Earlier this year, Colon purchased billboards insisting on keeping daughter's case in everyone's face.

"My pain is never going to go away," said Colon. "I'm learning how to deal with the emotional rollercoaster."

While the day is difficult for Jaida's mom, next month will be even harder. On Sept. 11, Hamel will appear in court on the new felony charges.

Colon said she is determined to be in court for every hearing.

"I hope that he thinks about what he did. it was my 24-year-old daughter's life. It was Gibby's 24-year-old life. It was a 21-year-old girl that's now paralyzed; her twin sister emotionally traumatized," she said. "He destroyed dozens of lives. I need him to understand that."

It was not clear what made Hamel exit the Drive so quickly that night. But on a summer night 10 months later, Jaida's mother hoped her daughter's image would help save the next person on the road.

"Having a license is a great responsibility," Colon said. "Sometimes people don't take that into consideration."