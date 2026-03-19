Driver charged after long police chase on I-294, I-94 that alternated between high and low speeds

A man was charged Thursday after a long police chase that alternated between high and low speeds on interstates through Chicago's north suburbs the day before.

Thomas Philip, 73, of west suburban Woodridge, was charged with four counts of aggravated fleeing or eluding a police officer, one count of misdemeanor driving without a license, and one count of misdemeanor operating an uninsured vehicle.

Bensenville police said at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, they were called to a physical therapy business in the 400 block of Irving Park Road Wednesday morning for a report about a suspicious car in the parking lot. The vehicle, a gold Lexus, fled when officers arrived.

Police said they tried to stop the car, but it sped away. About an hour later, police patrol units found the vehicle again in a Jewel-Osco parking lot on South York Road.

Officers again tried to take the driver, now identified as Philip into custody, police said. But authorities said when an officer pulled up to Philip's front bumper, Philip went into reverse and rammed a Bensenville squad car behind him, and then sped off north. Bensenville officers gave chase.

While pursuing the car, Bensenville police said they learned the Stickney Police Department was also looking for the driver in connection with a similar incident in which he allegedly rammed a squad car before fleeing — avoiding spike strips officers tried to put down at the parking lot exit.

Philip fled north on York Road, driving more than 70 mph despite a 35 mph speed limit, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's office. Philip is also accused of running several red lights on York Road before getting onto the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90), and later the northbound Tri-State Tollway (I-294).

Philip kept going further, crossing into Lake County and past where I-294 merges with the Edens Expressway and becomes I-94.

Philip finally surrendered and was arrested near I-94 and Buckley Road in Lake Bluff after being spike-stripped three times, the state's attorney's office said.

Prosecutors said Philip reached speeds of 90 to 100 mph during the chase, but also sometimes drove at slow speeds, causing huge traffic jams.

Authorities found out his driver's license had expired in May 2019, according to the state's attorney's office.

"For the fourth time in as many days, my office has filed charges against individuals who allegedly fled from the police instead of pulling over," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release. "The allegations that Mr. Philip fled authorities on two occasions, the second of which involved multiple jurisdictions through three counties, are very disturbing. This epidemic threat to public safety must come to an end. Every time someone flees authorities, they are putting themselves, the officers involved and the public at great risk, and it is my fear that our luck may soon run out with deadly consequences."

Philip appeared in First Appearance Court in DuPage County on Thursday. He is due back in court on April 13 before DuPage County Judge Daniel Guerin.