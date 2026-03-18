1 in custody after police chase car through north suburbs on I-294, I-94

A driver was taken into custody after a long, slow-speed police chase through the north suburbs on I-294 and I-94 Wednesday morning.

The chase apparently started in or near Bensenville, Illinois. A champagne-colored sedan was pursued by at least three black police SUVs, with more police cars a ways behind, apparently controlling the long line of traffic that is stuck behind the pursuit.

Law enforcement from Bensenville, Elmhurst and Chicago as well as Illinois State Police are reportedly involved in the pursuit.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the chase. The car has, at times, slowed to a near crawl and then quickly picked up speed, putting distance between itself and the officers behind it.

Police deployed two sets of road spikes to try to stop the car, but it continued north. Then, around noon, the car finally pulled over and came to a stop in the right shoulder.

CBS Skywatch was over the scene just past Route 176 on northbound I-94 as police surrounded the vehicle and took the driver into custody, apparently without incident.

A lane is blocked in the wake of the chase and traffic in the area remains heavy.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Bensenville, Elmhurst and Chicago police and Illinois State Police for more information and are waiting to hear back.