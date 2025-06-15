Watch CBS News
Driver in custody after crash that left 3 children hurt in West Town

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
CBS Chicago

A driver was arrested and another was cited after three children were injured in a crash Saturday night in the West Town Neighborhood.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Western Avenue.

According to Chicago police, the driver, a 34-year-old man, was traveling southbound in a Lexus SUV when he hit a Lexus sedan traveling eastbound on Thomas Street. The SUV then hit two unoccupied parked vehicles on Western Avenue.

Three occupants in the SUV suffered injuries. 

The 34-year-old man suffered bruising to the body, and a passenger, a 13-year-old girl, suffered cuts to the face. They were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A second passenger, a 9-year-old girl, suffered multiple fractures to the head, face, and arm. She was taken to Humboldt Park Health in critical condition.

One passenger of the sedan, an 11-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries to the head and was taken to St. Mary's in good condition. 

Police said the 34-year-old SUV driver was arrested and issued nine citations, and that charges are pending. 

The sedan driver was issued one citation. 

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating. 

