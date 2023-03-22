Watch CBS News
Palatine church hosting drive-thru donation event for displaced fire victims

By Jeramie Bizzle

PALENTINE, Ill. (CBS) – Residents in a Palatine condo complex gutted by fire on Sunday are getting help from the community.

Bags of donations were dropped off at the community resource center to help the dozens of people left homeless by the fire.

On Monday and Tuesday, Christ Lutheran Church in Palatine will be holding a drive-through donation event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you're looking to help, the church is asking for the following items:

·         Socks/underwear

·         Clothes and shoes

·         Personal hygiene products

·         Snacks

·         Gift cards

