Man seriously injured in drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A man is seriously injured after a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood early Friday morning. 

Police said a 33-year-old man was standing outside in the 900 block of North Spaulding Avenue around 3:30 a.m. when a car drove up, and someone inside fired shots before driving off. 

The victim was shot twice and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area Four detectives are investigating. 

