Police say there's no video evidence of actress Tara Reid's drink being tampered with at Rosemont hotel

The Rosemont Public Safety Department released an update on Wednesday in the alleged drugging incident involving actress Tara Reid at a hotel last month.

The incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 23, just after 12:30 a.m. at the Doubletree Hotel at 5460 River Road.

The department responded to the EMS-related incident, along with trained patrol officers, who assisted paramedics with patient care for a sick person call. The department said that Reid was taken to an area hospital, and no additional reports were made that day.

A police report in the alleged incident was then filed by Reid on Tuesday, Nov. 25.

According to the department, video surveillance showed Tara Reid at the hotel bar, but didn't show anyone tampering with or adding anything to her drink. They said a bartender covered her drink, which is a standard practice.

They said they're awaiting hospital records for Reid, but could not confirm what specific chemical testing was conducted. According to the department, Reid has yet to receive those results.

"At this time there is no criminal act that has been committed and there is no one we are currently investigating. While we do not have any evidence that a drink was tampered with, it is a good reminder to never leave a drink unattended. If you ever believe you have been drugged or feel unsafe, please reach out to local authorities," the department said.

The Rosemont Public Safety Department said the investigation remains open and active. They said, pending the hospital results or any further information that comes out, their detectives will investigate those leads.