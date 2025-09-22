Watch CBS News
Local News

"Dreadhead Cowboy" spotted riding, flipping off horse in downtown Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Dreadhead Cowboy spotted riding, flipping off horse in downtown Chicago
Dreadhead Cowboy spotted riding, flipping off horse in downtown Chicago 00:32

The man known as the so-called "Dreadhead Cowboy" took to the streets in downtown Chicago on Monday afternoon, while riding and performing flips off a horse. 

CBS Skywatch spotted him, and at one point, officers stopped a woman riding the horse. 

In 2020, this same man, Adam Hollingsworth, was charged with aggravated animal cruelty after he rode a horse for several miles on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

In 2023, he was also spotted riding a horse in Hammond, Indiana. He was also arrested and charged with elbowing a police officer there.

CBS News Chicago asked police if people can ride a horse in downtown Chicago for travel. They could not provide an answer.

People, however, cannot ride a horse or a horse-drawn carriage downtown for commercial purposes.

CBS Chicago Team

The CBS Chicago team covers breaking news, weather, groundbreaking investigations, and dedicated community reporting

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue