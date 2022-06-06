Watch CBS News
Drag Story Time, LGBTQ+ events highlighted at Chicago Public Library branches

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --    At Daley Plaza, the LGBTQ+ pride flag flies high and there are numerous events to honor this proud community.

The Chicago Public Library all month is offering an array of online programs.

Monday was Drag Story Time and next Monday, there will be another chance for Drag Story Time at the Commercial Club Park.

Drag artist Loren Jay will read to children at 10:30 and three days later at the Rogers Park branch, you can learn about the history of the LGBTQ+ communities in Chicago.

Whether you are LGBTQ+ yourself or an ally looking to learn and grow in your love and support of others, CPL invites you...

Posted by Chicago Public Library on Wednesday, June 1, 2022
First published on June 6, 2022 / 5:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

