Groundbreaking Monday at new $19.5 M wellness center in South Austin
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Groundbreaking kicks off for the new $19.5M PCC Primary Care Pavilion in South Austin.
The new wellness center is part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Invest South-West initiative to address the social determinants of health on the greater West Side of Chicago.
A ceremony took place around 11 a.m. at the PCC Austin Street Family Health Center, 5425 West Lake Street.
