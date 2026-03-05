Dr. Shantay Bolton becomes 11th president of Columbia College in Chicago

Columbia College has a new leader, as Dr. Shantay Bolton was installed as the school's eleventh president.

Bolton officially became president at a ceremony called "Renaissance Rising: 135 Years Bold" in the student center on Wabash in Chicago's Loop.

Bolton is the first woman of color and he first woman in nearly 90 years to lead the school.

She was appointed on July 1, 2025. Before joining Columbia College, she was the executive vice president for administration and finance and chief business officer at the Georgia Institute of Technology. Before that, she was executive vice chancellor for administration at Washington University in St. Louis.

She has also held key executive and leadership roles at Tulane University and Tuskegee University, according to Columbia College.

Dr. Bolton got her PhD from Walden University and her MBA from Florida International University. She got a BS and MS degree in psychology from Alabama A&M University, and has taught at institutions including the Scheller College of Business at Georgia Tech, Palm Beach State College and the Federal Executive Institute, Columbia said.