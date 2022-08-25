Dr. Allison Arwady, city's top doctor, tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, who has led the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

"Last night, for the first time, I tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing some cold-like symptoms but am otherwise well, which I credit to being vaccinated and boosted. I will continue to work from home while following the CDC guidelines for isolation," Arwady said in a statement.

The positive test result for Arwady comes as COVID-19 cases citywide have been steadily declining for the past month. Chicago is currently averaging 530 cases per day, down 14% from one week ago, and down 39% from one month ago.

Arwady urged Chicagoans to get vaccinated if they aren't already, saying vaccines "have proven to be incredibly effective at protecting against severe outcomes from the virus."

"We have made great progress against COVID-19, and I thank everyone who has made the decision to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their communities. But the virus is still out there and we have more work to do to put this pandemic behind us," she said.