Dozens of businesses receiving city grants to assist with pandemic recovery

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Dozens of additional Chicago businesses are getting money to help the city recover from the pandemic.

On Monday, the city announced nearly 80 finalists for community development grants. The grants range from $23,000 to more than $13 million.

More than half of the recipients are food based businesses, like restaurants and grocery stores.

These grants are on top of the 26 that were awarded in May. There's another round available this year.

Applications are due August 19th.