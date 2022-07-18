Watch CBS News
Local News

Dozens of businesses receiving city grants to assist with pandemic recovery

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Dozens of additional Chicago businesses are getting money to help the city recover from the pandemic.

On Monday, the city announced nearly 80 finalists for community development grants. The grants range from $23,000 to more than $13 million.

More than half of the recipients are food based businesses, like restaurants and grocery stores. 

These grants are on top of the 26 that were awarded in May. There's another round available this year.

Applications are due August 19th.  

First published on July 18, 2022 / 11:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.