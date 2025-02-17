Downtown CTA 'L' trains disrupted due to police activity

Chicago Transit Authority Loop 'L' service was disrupted downtown in the middle of the Monday evening rush due to police activity.

The CTA said trains in Loop were standing at Washington/Wabash. The Brown, Orange, Purple, Green, and Pink lines run on the Loop tracks. Trains on all lines were moving again by 6:15 p.m., but with delays.

However, the CTA said the Red and Blue lines — which run in the State and Dearborn Street subways, respectively, also experienced major during the disruption.

The CTA did not specify the nature of the police activity that disrupted service.

CHECK: CTA updates