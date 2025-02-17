Watch CBS News
Local News

Downtown CTA 'L' trains disrupted due to police activity

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Chicago Transit Authority Loop 'L' service was disrupted downtown in the middle of the Monday evening rush due to police activity.

The CTA said trains in Loop were standing at Washington/Wabash. The Brown, Orange, Purple, Green, and Pink lines run on the Loop tracks. Trains on all lines were moving again by 6:15 p.m., but with delays.

However, the CTA said the Red and Blue lines — which run in the State and Dearborn Street subways, respectively, also experienced major during the disruption.

The CTA did not specify the nature of the police activity that disrupted service.

CHECK: CTA updates

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.