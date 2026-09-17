Downpours prompt Chicago flood risk on Thursday

Heavy rain and scattered showers are expected throughout the day on Thursday in the Chicago area.

Thunderstorms have prompted a ground stop at O'Hare Airport through 7:15 a.m. and Midway Airport through 6:45 a.m.

There will be a flood risk across most of the area with scattered morning showers and heavy downpours possible, especially along and north of I-80.

Rain chances decrease this afternoon, with seasonable highs in the mid-70s expected.

Some areas could see rainfall rates of 4.5 inches per hour.