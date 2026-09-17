Watch CBS News
Local News

Downpours prompt Chicago flood risk on Thursday

By
Shane Hinton
Shane Hinton
Meteorologist
Shane Hinton is a meteorologist on the First Alert Weather Team at CBS News Chicago. Shane joins the First Alert Weather Team from Miami, after working in Austin, Texas.
Read Full Bio
Shane Hinton

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Heavy rain and scattered showers are expected throughout the day on Thursday in the Chicago area. 

Thunderstorms have prompted a ground stop at O'Hare Airport through 7:15 a.m. and Midway Airport through 6:45 a.m.

1c4d74ee-2a46-4509-b822-17135b6d4cf7.png

There will be a flood risk across most of the area with scattered morning showers and heavy downpours possible, especially along and north of I-80. 

Rain chances decrease this afternoon, with seasonable highs in the mid-70s expected. 

Some areas could see rainfall rates of 4.5 inches per hour. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue