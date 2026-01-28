Teen due in court in fire, stabbing that killed pregnant woman in Downers Grove

The 19-year-old man accused in the deadly stabbing of a pregnant woman inside her Downers Grove, Illinois, apartment was expected in court on Wednesday.

Nedas Revuckas of Westmont, Illinois, was arrested and charged on Tuesday with first-degree murder with intent to cause death or great bodily harm, armed robbery, aggravated arson, intentional homicide of an unborn child, and aggravated cruelty to animals.

His court appearance is scheduled for 8 a.m. at the DuPage County Courthouse in Wheaton.

Downers Grove police said officers and the Downers Grove Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment building in the 2300 block of Ogden Avenue just after 6 p.m. on Monday.

Firefighters pulled a 30-year-old pregnant woman, identified by police as Eliza Morales, from the fire and found she had suffered stab wounds. Paramedics tried to help her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Morales' family said she had a 1 1/2-year-old daughter and was five months pregnant with her second daughter. She was married to her high school sweetheart.