Families invited for fire and safety demonstrations at Downers Grove firehouse

/ CBS Chicago

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) – Families are invited to a Night at the Firehouse Wednesday evening in Downers Grove.

In honor of National Fire Safety Week, there will be demonstrations of fire rescues and fire safety practices.

Kids will also be able to slide down a real fire pole.

It's from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Fire Station 5, located at 6701 Main Street in Downers Grove.

